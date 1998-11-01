In April 1994, the Vermont legislature passed a bill establishing an

unprecedented compact with the states of Maine and Texas to dispose of nuclear waste. Now

that this nuclear deal has passed the U.S. Congress and been signed into law by President

Clinton, “low level” nuclear waste from the three states—actually all of

the nuclear waste except for spent nuclear reactor fuel rods—can be shipped across

the nation’s highways to the town of Sierra Blanca, Texas. Sierra Blanca is an

impoverished, predominantly Mexican-American community less than 16 miles from the Mexican

border.

Harsh and delicate, this land is more demanding of its inhabitants

than are many other places, and so fewer humans choose to live there; often moving to such

a place, where poverty is common and where jobs are few, entails sacrifice or, at best,

risk. Others come because low population and little industry have in the past meant clean

air and water. It is a land that has attracted artists, like Donald Judd, and seekers,

like Woody Guthrie. Like other once-isolated parts of the world, it is being swept up in

the schemes of faraway interests.

Texas governor George W. Bush and independent congressperson Bernie

Sanders (I-VT) both see it as a sacrifice zone. This past August, Vermont activists were

visited by a delegation of long-time antinuclear activists from West Texas, three of whom

spent ten days touring Vermont and meeting with activists and public officials. They

testified at the State House, and before the State Nuclear Advisory Panel. They

participated in a five-day walk for the abolition of nuclear weapons, met with Rep.

Sanders, one of the compact’s leading proponents, and spent a few days at an

antinuclear activist camp in southern Vermont. On August 22, they were joined by two

Sierra Blanca residents, who spoke at a large antinuclear rally in the southern Vermont

town of Brattleboro. The rally, the camp, and a subsequent civil disobedience action at

the gates of Vermont’s sole nuclear plant were part of an effort by the regional

Citizen’s Awareness Network and the D.C.-based Nuclear Information and Resource

Service to launch a major new Nuclear Free New England Campaign, and rekindle some of the

energies that made nuclear power such a powerful public issue in New England in the late

1970s and early 1980s.

The Texans shared many experiences of fighting the Sierra Blanca

nuclear dump, a struggle that has already lasted some 15 years. Vermonters heard of

numerous encounters with the nuclear industry and Governor Bush’s representatives.

They were told about concrete test canisters that are already cracking and of dramatic

testimony presented in innumerable public gatherings against the proposed dump. They

shared documentary evidence showing that all of the arguments put forward in favor of the

dump were misleading and essentially fraudulent.

The Vermont legislature’s 1994 compact vote followed several

months of hearings in which a few Vermont towns agreed to consider a burial site for

nuclear waste. The towns were rewarded handsomely for their initial interest and, not

surprisingly, only the town of Vernon—“company town” for Vermont’s

only nuclear plant—agreed to take the process any further. Vernon was deemed to be

geologically unsuitable for nuclear waste burial, so the search for an alternative began.

The Texas legislature had passed a bill authorizing the siting of a nuclear waste dump

within an approximately 20 mile by 20 mile portion of arid Hudspeth County and was

actively seeking customers. The “compact” approved by the Maine and Vermont

legislatures commits the two states to each contributing some $27 million to the project,

enough to cover most of Texas’ construction bill for the facility.

Twenty Texas counties and five Mexican states passed resolutions

against the dump, and the Mexican Congress has repeatedly expressed its opposition, but

public discussion of the nuclear compact in Vermont seemed limited to an occasional letter

to the editor. This spring, however, a number of events helped re-energize the debate. On

April 16, a city councilor from the town of Juárez, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande

from Sierra Blanca, began a 24-day hunger strike, which brought numerous letters of

protest from Mexican officials to the planned nuclear dump. A number of Vermont activists

once again began to take notice.

The Vermont chapter of the Sierra Club, in cooperation with

activists from West Texas, gave the issue a high priority in its summer campaigns, due to

the impending congressional vote. On May 1, Texas activist and radio host Jim Hightower

went to Burlington to speak at a major fundraiser for Bernie Sanders, who has played an

especially vocal role in ushering the nuclear compact through Congress. Sierra Club

members and others gathered outside the Sheraton Hotel to voice their objections to the

Sierra Blanca dump and Vermont’s role in creating it. Hightower made his objections

clear in his speech to hundreds of Sanders supporters inside.

On May 11, about a dozen activists met with Sanders at his office.

The delegation included two University of Vermont students who had just completed a

thorough analysis of the scientific arguments in support of the Texas dump; they found

numerous unanswered questions and more than a few outright falsehoods in the

proponents’ arguments. Several participants in the meeting were astonished by the

“independent” Sanders’s vehement and unrelenting support for shipping

nuclear waste 2,400 miles to West Texas. It was the best site geologically, he claimed,

much better than having nuclear waste scattered across the country. The August meeting

with the Texas delegation featured Sanders at his most obstinate, insisting that he’d

done the right thing and that he was no longer interested in the issue now that the

compact bill had passed the House.

Nuclear Politics, Texas-Style

On July 29 in the U.S. House debate on the Texas-Maine-Vermont

nuclear waste compact, Sanders argued that the compact and the dump site were unrelated

issues. He also said that “the evidence is clear that Texas is the best place to get

rid of this waste.” In an August meeting he told several of us that he is

“confident that Texas will do the right thing” in siting the dump. Sanders has

faith in the process as it is practiced in Texas.

Here’s a quick recap of that process. After eight years of

being run out, legislated out, and litigated out of site after site, the Texas Low-Level

Radioactive Waste Disposal Authority (TLLRWDA) found itself in 1991 many millions of

dollars down and still at square one. To its rescue that spring rode the Texas Legislature

with HR 2665, which decreed that, “notwithstanding any other law,” the site must

be located within Hudspeth County. This law, which drew a 370 square mile “box”

around the town of Sierra Blanca, on the eastern side of the county, was the response of

nuclear utility district legislators to the January decision in a state court throwing the

Authority out of its previous site, on the western side of Hudspeth county, on the grounds

that it had violated its own siting criteria by disregarding or misrepresenting geology

and hydrology, among other things. The state officials cut a back room deal with El Paso

County, the plaintiff—move the site farther east, and we won’t sue again.

By 1992 the Authority had selected the Faskin Ranch within the

“box” and was taking steps to acquire it. Gayle Schroder, whose company owned

the land, later told the San Antonio Express<D>–News<D> that the

move surprised him, since at that time no state scientists had asked permission to set

foot on the ranch nor had they tested the land for fissures or faults nor had they drilled

test wells to check the groundwater. But they bought the 16,000 acre ranch (for a 440 acre

dump—room for growth) anyway, and, a month after they announced their intent, another

dumper, MERCO Joint Venture, appeared from nowhere to buy another Sierra Blanca ranch in

order to meet their July deadline for providing a site for “beneficial use” land

application of New York City’s urban industrial sewage sludge. NYC was under a court

order to cease poisoning the ocean with the stuff, and New York law forbade such

“beneficial use” application of the heavy metal-laden toxic on that state’s

agricultural land, so it had hired haulers like MERCO to find places where protections

were nonexistent or more pliant. The result: the largest sewage dump in the world on 150

square miles of high Chihuahua desert, with a second such ranch currently filing for a

similar registration. More polluters fouling the air and water make it tougher to

determine specific blame, so dumps beget dumps.

With a site at last, the TLLRWDA set about building a scientific

argument for its already-determined location by commissioning studies and identifying

“experts” to speak on its behalf. By 1996, when the draft license was issued by

the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission, the license application had swelled

from these efforts into a 60,000 page, 28 volume document.

Sierra Blanca has a largely Mexican-American population, and the

percentage of Spanish-speaking residents is high, as one might expect, along the entire

length of the border. This is an area where communities without water and sewage

facilities are still constructed, where U.S. companies build factories in Mexican border

towns and house their managerial staff across the river, and where the U.S. Government

maintains an army, complete with checkpoints, a network of radar balloons, an electronic

surveillance grid laid out over sparsely populated <D>terrain, and,

sometimes, camouflaged troops hidden in the brush along footpaths where drug traffic is

suspected.

The advice given by two Texas A&M professors in their

state-commissioned public opinion study in 1984, at the beginning of the state’s

search for a likely site, was to find a community in which English is a second language.

The general public is going to oppose this dump, they found, and the more that people feel

they know about the project, the higher their level of opposition is likely to be. “A

preferred methodology may be to develop public information campaigns targeted at special

populations. One population that might benefit from such a campaign is Hispanics,

particularly those with little formal education and low incomes. This group is the least

informed of all segments of the population. The Authority should be aware, however, that

increasing the level of knowledge of Hispanics may simply increase opposition to the site,

inasmuch as we have discovered a strong relationship in the total sample between increased

perceived knowledge and increased opposition.”

The issuance of a draft license for the dump kicked in a process in

which public hearings and qualified court opposition is allowed. Nearly 600 people, from

Texas and other states and from Mexico, asked to speak, and many asked to present their

opposition in court. Two administrative law judges determined who might be “affected

parties” in the case, rejecting, among others, the Mexican states of Chihuahua and

Coahuila (the “deep pockets” for commissioning studies and experts, dump

opponents noted) but accepting governments from three Texas counties, plus the cities of

El Paso and Juárez. With the individuals and groups also admitted, the number of parties

in the case came to 21.

Two years of legal proceedings ensued, with the nuclear utilities

and the State, represented by the TLLRWDA, the TNRCC Executive Director whose office had

issued the draft license, and the TNRCC’s Public Interest Counsel (PIC), in theory

the voice for the people of Texas. The two PIC attorneys, after conducting their own

investigation, opposed licensing, but their budget, determined by the pro-dump executive

director, has not allowed for commissioning studies or hiring expert witnesses. Dump

opponents, strapped for funds, provided few witnesses to contest the State’s parade

of witnesses. The 1997 Texas Legislature provided the Authority with $5.6 million for the

“licensing process.”

Even so, the two judges ruled in July 1998 that, in their opinion,

the license should not be issued. The state, they said, had failed to adequately

characterize an earthquake fault directly below the site. In fact, the state had failed to

recognize a fault beneath its own test trench until the two judges pointed it out; in the

hearings, the Texas dump agency had referred to the fault as an “anomaly.”

Compact opponents have mapped out 64 significant earthquakes that have occurred in the

vicinity within the past 70 years, and possible links to the Sierra Blanca fault have not

been fully studied.

The State had also overlooked the socioeconomic effects of the dump.

The Texas Authority’s socioeconomic “expert” had gone so far as to predict

that, even if the dump should leak, it might benefit Sierra Blanca, since Superfund sites

are eligible for all sorts of federal benefits. The July decision read, in part: “The

[judges] believe, moreover, that these two areas of deficiency are not only cumulative but

compound one another. The Applicant’s disinclination to examine fully the on-site

fault can only heighten those socioeconomic issues relating to public perception and

confidence in the project that the Applicant has markedly failed to address in this

proceeding to date.” The judges noted that there is no rule or law in Texas that

requires the State to consider environmental justice in issuing this license.

Governor Bush’s Democratic opponent in this fall’s

elections, along with many journalists, viewed the judges’ ruling on socioeconomic

issues as the first official validation of the dump opponents’ claims of

environmental racism in the siting process. While Hudspeth County may have only 2,300

residents living in an area the size of Connecticut, nearly a third of them live in the

town center of Sierra Blanca, just five miles from the proposed dump site. On July 26,

over 300 people joined state officials from both sides of the border in blockading the

international bridge at El Paso/Juárez to protest the dump and the compact.

The Texas judges’ ruling was called a Proposal For Decision,

meaning that it is no more than their advice to the three TNRCC Commissioners, all

appointed by dump backer, Governor George W. Bush, whose statements that he is unsure

whether he wants to run for president in the year 2000 are as widely believed as were Bill

Clinton’s sex disclaimers. The nuclear industry, which has been trying to establish a

dump somewhere, anywhere, for over 25 years, will likely be highly supportive of a

candidate who delivers, and the nuclear industry, through GE and Westinghouse, owns NBC

and CBS.

Texas and Vermont both currently ship their waste to a dump in

Barnwell, South Carolina, but that state has added a surcharge and resultant high dumping

fees displease the industry. The Texas dump license provides for the State to

“recover its costs,” not to profit, from waste generators. That means that the

more waste the dump can attract, the cheaper those fees will be, and to that end, the

legislature has pursued Bernie Sanders’s beloved compact with Maine and Vermont. The

compact, which passed the Texas House in 1993 by (anonymous) voice vote, attracted little

attention at the time. Sierra Blanca’s State Representative’s yea vote went

unreported in his district for a year and a half; it came to light only because Sierra

Blanca grocer Bill Addington traveled to Maine, where a public referendum was held on

waste disposal issues, to ask Mainers to vote against poisoning his home. They didn’t

listen and in the debates he was told of his Representative’s vote, which somehow was

known in Maine but not in Texas.

Compact supporters argue that the agreement will protect Texas from

being obligated to accept waste from more than three states, but a loophole allows five

Bush-appointed commissioners to accept any amount of waste anytime from anyone. Rep. Lloyd

Doggett of Austin and Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota added an amendment, passed by both

houses this year, to limit waste to three states; the amendment was stripped in conference

committee. The Boston Globe recently reported that most of the remaining New

England states are also contemplating sending their nuclear waste to West Texas.

Downplaying Nuclear Hazards

The Texas and Vermont arguments for the dump also rest on

hydrological arguments, but while the region averages only a few inches of rainfall a

year, rains are often “cataclysmic,” in the words of one area resident, creating

fissures that channel water deeply and unpredictably. Sierra Blanca averages 12 inches of

rain a year, while the already leaking Hanford nuke dump in Richland, Washington gets 6

inches, and the leaking dump at Beatty, Nevada gets only 4. Despite the claimed average

depth to groundwater of several hundred feet, Sierra Blanca resident Maria Mendez reported

at the August gatherings in Vermont that none of her neighbors’ wells are any deeper

than 70 feet.

In addition to all the site-specific arguments, there is the

likelihood of serious trucking accidents en route to any distant nuclear dump. The

probability of such accidents should be apparent to anyone who has traveled the

nation’s interstate highways of late. The planned route would carry nuclear waste

some 2,400 miles from Vermont, along a route that follows Interstate 84 west out of

Hartford, Connecticut, to 81 along the Appalachian Mountains, to Routes 40, 30, 20, and 10

through such major cities as Nashville, Memphis, Little Rock, and Dallas. Activists along

the route are discussing various means of highlighting the dangers, including physically

blocking trucks if necessary.

Proponents of the dump also downplay the actual contents of the

“low level” nuclear waste that would be shipped to the Texas site. Waste that is

designated “high level” by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission contains just one

component: the extremely radioactive spent nuclear fuel rods, which are now submerged

underwater at reactor sites across the country in anticipation of a federally mandated

burial ground. Residents of Nevada have vehemently resisted government plans to bury these

used fuel rods in the Yucca Mountain region, just an hour from Las Vegas.

Low level waste is everything else, from the control rods that

absorb excess radioactivity and prevent a nuclear chain reaction to used reactor

components and, eventually, the walls of the reactor. The longer a nuclear reactor

operates, the more radioactive these components become, and the greater the variety of

long-lived “transuranic” (heavier-than-uranium) wastes that is generated.

Proponents make much of the least radioactive components: gloves, tools, and medical

waste. According to Department of Energy statistics compiled by the Nuclear Information

and Resource Service, medical waste contributed only 0.004 percent of all the

radioactivity in Vermont, Maine, and Texas’ low-level waste stream through 1994. By

volume, the nuclear power industry contributes about 85 percent of all low level waste

nationally. A large portion of the remainder is of short half-life—the radioactivity

decays away in a manner of weeks or months—and would essentially cease to be

radioactive after just a few years of carefully contained storage.

By commingling all the various “low level” waste

components, the industry gains sympathy from those concerned about the benefits of nuclear

medicine, for example, but in the long run unnecessarily compounds the problem. The first

step in any more sensible solution to the problem of nuclear waste is to keep the various

components separated in terms of the strength and duration of their radioactivity. The

second step is to shut down Vermont Yankee and other operating reactors, so as to stop

generating more waste, and the third step is to keep the reactor components exactly where

they are—above ground and subject to constant monitoring.

There is no place in Vermont, Texas, or anywhere on earth, where

nuclear waste can be safely buried. What Texas is proposing is essentially an unlined

trench, in which the waste will be buried in concrete canisters; the one test canister

that is available for public view is already cracking. The record to date is one canister

unloaded, one crane accident. Twenty years ago, antinuclear activists said there was no

viable solution to the problem of nuclear waste and that all reactors operating at the

time should be shut down. While no new reactors have been ordered since the Three Mile

Island accident in 1979, each of the 100-plus reactors that are now operating presents the

same unsolvable dilemma.

This summer’s renewed debate about nuclear waste and the Texas

compact has touched a number of raw nerves, and put Vermonters face-to-face with an issue

that many would rather wish away. Building a nuclear waste dump and importing waste from

other states to fill it are not popular ideas in Texas either; one doesn’t mention

them in campaigns unless pressed. Demonstrations are frequent. Texas has seen years of

marches, parades, sit-ins, international bridge closings, hunger strikes, and benefit

concerts on the issue. When a utility-funded puppet group called Advocates for Responsible

Disposal (currently under the gun for illegal communication during the hearings with TNRCC

Commissioners) generates op-ed pieces from its stable of sympathetic medical and research

professionals in Texas, unpaid responses from outraged opponents appear all across the

state.

Why such a push? Utilities want a discount dump, of course, but the

nuclear industry most emphatically wants a new dump, a dump that, however primitive in

reality, can be touted as a state-of-the-art solution to the old problem of nuclear waste

disposal. A planned new generation of quick-to-construct, quick-to-license nuclear plants

can rely on this dump, once the technology is tested in the Third World countries where

successive U.S. presidents have been promoting our nuclear technology. The cry of Clean

Power, No Greenhouse Gases has replaced the old chant of Power Too Cheap To Meter that

accompanied the first nuclear plants in the 1950s.

George Bush continues driving this project forward, aided by most of

the Congressional delegation of the three compact states. The EPA is cooperating by not

requiring an Environmental Impact Statement on this “state” facility. The

licensing hearing was scheduled for October 22, just two weeks before the Texas

gubernatorial election that was supposed to demonstrate Bush’s widespread support to

the Republicans who will be considering their options for the millennium.

Should the license be denied, leaving it to the 1999 Texas

Legislature to draw yet another box around another luckless community, there is an option.

On September 16 the TNRCC commissioners received a letter from the oil-bust town of

Andrews, located near the New Mexico border in the Texas Panhandle, urging the

commissioners to consider their town as an alternative to Sierra Blanca. A private company

there already operates a dump for chemical wastes and a “storage and processing”

site for low-level and mixed radwaste, and boosters claim that it enjoys wide public

support. The company, Waste Control Specialists, is coincidentally half-owned by one of

George Bush’s biggest campaign contributors. If the governor is forced, kicking and

fighting, to toss the dump to a backer who is sure to be grateful in the 2000 race, it may

not prove too painful a briar patch.

Meanwhile there have been international demonstrations, including

shutdowns of all five El Paso-Juárez bridges, and a three-day hunger strike outside the

United Nation following a rally in Vermont.

In Vermont, residents still cherish the image of the Green Mountain

State as an environmentally pristine place and tend to overlook any realities that may

tarnish this image. The horrific idea that the State is addressing its nuclear waste

problem by shipping it to a politically powerless West Texas community is illuminating the

real consequences of the complacency and arrogance that too often characterize public

debate in Vermont, as well as in many other places where it remains politically

acceptable, even in “progressive” circles, to ignore the harsh underside of the

thin veneer of 1990s-style “American” affluence.