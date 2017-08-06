Here are 12 BDS victories in 2017:

1. In July, the Mennonite Church USA voted by a large 98% majority to divest from companies that profit from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land. Their resolution also urges church members to boycott products produced in illegal Israeli settlements built on stolen Palestinian land.

2. Right to Boycott wins: The Spanish parliament affirmed the right to advocate for BDS is protected as free speech and association. The UK government was defeated in court by advocates with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in a ruling that deems it unlawful for the government to restrict divestment from Israeli companies complicit in violating Palestinian human rights. The Swiss parliament blocked efforts by right-wing parties lobbying for Israel to criminalize BDS.

3. A Lebanese doctors’ syndicate dropped G4S, one of the world’s largest multinational security companies, following a campaign by BDS activists in Lebanon concerned with the company’s ongoing complicity with Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights.

4. Following a campaign by BDS activists for Palestinian rights,Israel’s largest public transportation operator lost a 190.1million euro contract to run public transportation in the Netherlands.

5. A Palestinian coalition of Christian organizations called on the World Council of Churches to support the BDS movement for Palestinian human rights.

6. A UN report proved that Israel has imposed a system of apartheid on the entire Palestinian people and called for BDS measures to end Israel’s apartheid regime.