Here are 12 BDS victories in 2017:
1. In July, the Mennonite Church USA voted by a large 98% majority to divest from companies that profit from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land. Their resolution also urges church members to boycott products produced in illegal Israeli settlements built on stolen Palestinian land.
2. Right to Boycott wins: The Spanish parliament affirmed the right to advocate for BDS is protected as free speech and association. The UK government was defeated in court by advocates with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, in a ruling that deems it unlawful for the government to restrict divestment from Israeli companies complicit in violating Palestinian human rights. The Swiss parliament blocked efforts by right-wing parties lobbying for Israel to criminalize BDS.
3. A Lebanese doctors’ syndicate dropped G4S, one of the world’s largest multinational security companies, following a campaign by BDS activists in Lebanon concerned with the company’s ongoing complicity with Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights.
4. Following a campaign by BDS activists for Palestinian rights,Israel’s largest public transportation operator lost a 190.1million euro contract to run public transportation in the Netherlands.
5. A Palestinian coalition of Christian organizations called on the World Council of Churches to support the BDS movement for Palestinian human rights.
6. A UN report proved that Israel has imposed a system of apartheid on the entire Palestinian people and called for BDS measures to end Israel’s apartheid regime.
7. Two Chilean universities cancelled events sponsored by the Israeli embassy.
8. A wave of boycotts hit the Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival as artists from around the world showed respect for the Palestinian picket line. An award-winning South African filmmaker, whose film was scheduled to be the festival’s opening night film, was among the artists who canceled their participation in the festival.
9. A California transportation board dropped its contract with G4S after BDS activists highlighted the company’s role in violating human rights in Palestine and the United States.
10. Norway’s largest trade union federation, representing close to one million workers, endorsed a full boycott of Israel to achieve Palestinian rights under international law.
11. BDS activists scored a first victory in Ecuador, where a research institute dropped its contract with G4S after learning about the company’s complicity with Israeli violations of Palestinian human rights.
12. BDS campaigns grow among Palestinian citizens of Israel. The BDS Committee of Palestinian Citizens of Israel (BDS48) launched a campaign to boycott and divest from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) until the company ends its complicity in Israel’s violations of Palestinian human rights, particularly in Jerusalem and the Naqab (Negev).
Thank you, as always, for standing with us and being part of this movement in pursuit of freedom, justice and equality.
Solidarity,
Mahmoud Nawajaa
General Coordinator, Ramallah
The Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC)
Take action: tell HSBC bank to end its complicity in Israel’s militarised repression of Palestinians
HSBC bank is a major shareholder in companies selling weapons and military technology to Israel and provides those companies with the loans they need to operate. Tell HSBC to stop investing in and lending to companies arming Israel’s brutal oppression of Palestinians.
Doing some fact-checking: the strongest statement above, number 10, is intriguing. What was in fact adopted by the Norwegian labour federation was a non-binding statement that says (via google) that it’s now “necessary to work toward” a boycott of Israel, but then goes on to outline measures aimed at the occupation and the West Bank settlements, and not Israel generally, so not a “full boycott” really. [http://www.lo.no/kongressen-2017/Highlights/Uttalelse-Palestina/] The statement doesn’t appear to commit the labour federation to do anything itself, and simply calls on “Norwegian authorities” to initiate boycotts of settlement goods and of profiteers from the occupation. Despite the rather weak stew that it is, Israeli extremists like the Jerusalem Post are quick to exploit these reports for an audience who see the world aligning against them.
It’s also worth noting that in number one above, the Mennonite resolution specifically distances itself from the BDS movement, noting that movement’s critics and supporters and saying instead that their “resolution offers a unique Mennonite voice”.
Also, for #4, news reports indicate there is little reason to believe that BDS activism had anything to do with the ultimate decision. (It might be further noted that to the transportation company was targeted not simply for being Israeli, but for its involvement in segregated bus routes which service illegal settlements. )