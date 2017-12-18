Completing the Destruction of the Middle Class

By
Source: Inequality.org
December 18, 2017
Change text size: [ A+ ] / [ A- ]
Email this page

Posted in: Class, Economy, Politics/Gov., Repression, US | 1 comment

1 comment

  1. Philip Mayall December 18, 2017 6:01 pm 

    I’ve got no sympathy for the middle class. They created capitalism and it’s their fear/hatred of the popular classes and their admiration of/aspiration to the very rich that gets the latter elected and will destroy all of us.

Leave a comment