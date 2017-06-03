Jeremy Corbyn, be our man,
Go do it to the Leavers;
Dear Jeremy, you can, you can
Bring back the good believers
Who think the world is a family
Of inseparable working people,
Set apart by money bags,
By temple, mosque, and steeple
Jeremy, May is left behind,
It is the month of June;
Many regret the Brexit folly,
Give them the renewed boon
Of unity in just endeavours,
In a common home and hearth;
Let finicky England now return
To a universal rebirth.
Point of information:
Jeremy is (rightly) a lifelong Leaver. May was the (neoliberal) Remainer.
Yes, Corbyn (like May) camaigned on behalf of Remain as, politically, he had no choice. But in qualifying his support for Remain he was careful to list every reason to leave the EU.
Jeremy Corbyn is NOT of the globalist ‘Left’. He is a genuine socialist and fully aware that the UE project to strip nation states of their sovereignty and hand it over to transnational institutions (and the transnational corporations that control them) is incompatible with environmental and social protection.
Jeremy Corbyn called for article 50 to be triggered the day after the referendum; May dragged her heels for months.