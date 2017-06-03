Jeremy Corbyn, be our man,

Go do it to the Leavers;

Dear Jeremy, you can, you can

Bring back the good believers

Who think the world is a family

Of inseparable working people,

Set apart by money bags,

By temple, mosque, and steeple

Jeremy, May is left behind,

It is the month of June;

Many regret the Brexit folly,

Give them the renewed boon

Of unity in just endeavours,

In a common home and hearth;

Let finicky England now return

To a universal rebirth.