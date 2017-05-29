After close to three years of negotiations, stickers and leaflets weren’t getting the boss any closer to a fair agreement. The master contract covering 10,000 nursing home workers in Illinois had been expired for two years and extended several times.

Management was insisting on a wage freeze until Illinois overcame its budget impasse and increased Medicaid reimbursements. Long-term workers were languishing at minimum wage, even when their employers had begun offering higher wages to entice new hires.

Meanwhile, staffing was dangerously short. Often a certified nursing assistant was forced to care for 20 or more residents in an eight-hour shift—bathing, feeding, and assisting them at a furious pace. On top of keeping the nursing home clean, a housekeeper had to collect meal trays for hundreds of residents because there weren’t enough dietary aides.

To win a new agreement, it was clear that workers would need to be prepared to strike.

But their local, Service Employees (SEIU) Healthcare Illinois-Indiana (HCII), hadn’t ever waged a strike over its master nursing home contract. In fact, the last time there was a nursing home strike at any of these facilities was in 1979. The local’s previous contract campaigns had been lackluster. Mobilization had been limited to stickers, petitions, and a practice picket.

And giving each nursing home the organizing attention it needed now was a huge challenge. The bargaining unit covers 28 different employers and 103 facilities statewide.

“Before this contract, workers didn’t get bargaining news, and information wasn’t passed around,” said 10-year certified nursing assistant Marilu Garcia, a first-time member of the bargaining committee. “But this time we shared all the information about every meeting and everything we talked about. Even though they were scared, they wanted to know why there wasn’t a raise for three years.”

EXPANDING THE TEAM

The local began to get ready for the largest nursing-home worker strike in U.S. history.

First, the bargaining committee from two years of stalled negotiations had to get bigger. Stewards and other members gathered for the union’s annual leadership assembly, where they kicked off a petition drive: to join the bargaining committee, you needed to get at least 25 co-workers’ signatures of support. This process expanded the committee to 85 members, including one representative from each large home with 90 workers or more.

The union made clear that all negotiations would be open. Any member could sit in as an observer and participate in the discussions during the caucuses between sessions. The new bargaining committee agreed to five core demands:

Raise wages well above the minimum wage (set to go up to $13 an hour in 2019 in Chicago) regardless of where in Illinois you live

End the practice of paying some new hires more than workers with seniority

Provide new protections for immigrant workers, such as banning the use of E-Verify and allowing time to renew work authorization and update your information when your status changes

Unfreeze pension contributions, so people can retire with dignity

Hold management accountable to staffing requirements set by state law

“It was unity that defined this campaign,” said Larry Alcoff, the union’s lead negotiator. The employers tried to divide workers by race, immigration status, and even by geography, since Chicago’s minimum wage is set to rise to $13 an hour by 2019 while the statewide minimum is just $8.25. But when one employer used E-Verify to fire 23 employees during the campaign, their non-immigrant co-workers were quick to rise to their defense. “The workers understood that standards would be lifted only through unity across all these divides,” Alcoff said.

‘SICK AND TIRED’

To make the campaign possible, over four months the union brought in 60 full-time organizers, including member interns, staffers from other SEIU locals, and staffers borrowed from other assignments within the local. Two members of the Labor Notes staff joined the campaign as well (I was one of them).

Despite their complaints about the state budget impasse, union research revealed that the employers in the association had brought in $1.1 billion in revenue in 2015—and that much of it was paid out to the owners themselves through the complex web of management, real estate, pharmaceutical, and supply companies they owned, along with the actual nursing homes. We knew the employers had the money to meet our demands.