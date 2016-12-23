Unless you are an attorney, it requires a great deal of effort and some organization to visit someone in prison. You have to want it. There are forms to be signed and sent in, and a background check that must be done on each possible visitor.
Every inmate at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia has one specified day a week for visits, which is almost always a workday. When they arrive, visitors must wait to enter (often for significant periods of time), lock up all their property before going in (this includes phones and watchs) and go through a search that ranges from airport level (shoes off, pass through the medical detector) to strip search.
The visits themselves occur in one large room with no privacy, under video and officer surveillance. There is a vending machine in the corner where kids buy old candy and bathrooms that are usually out of toilet paper. The room is depressing and loud and uncomfortable and smells of cheap disinfectant.
This past July, the Federal Detention Center instituted a policy that makes inmate visits even more difficult: It limited visits to immediate family only. This is part of a larger trend in federal pretrial facilities around the country to control and limit visitation; federal detention centers in Houston and San Diego have similar policies.
These facilities want to limit numbers in the visiting room to keep out contraband and to make their job of maintaining orderly visiting periods easier. But the results have been devastating: Practically speaking, the policy cuts off inmates from the people they love at precisely the moment they need those connections most.
I am a criminal defense attorney in Philadelphia. Most of my clients are charged under federal indictment. Most are poor. Most are held, pretrial, at the Federal Detention Center because federal defendants charged with drug trafficking are presumed, under the law, to be dangerous and at risk of flight and therefore are rarely granted release pending trial.
The response to the new policy from the inmates was near universal outrage. My clients were so upset, I was surprised that you could not hear them howling from the sidewalk in downtown Philadelphia, where the jail resides, hidden in plain sight.
Here’s why they’re so angry: “Immediate family,” as defined by Bureau of Prison regulations, includes parents, children, spouses, and siblings. But none of my clients are married. So the practical impact of the policy for most of my clients is that they cannot see their romantic partners and their children. The children are allowed in, but they must be accompanied by an adult until they are 16. With their mothers excluded, there is no one to bring the kids to see their fathers.
It is therefore not surprising that many of my clients now have no visitors at all. Many cannot find family members to volunteer to bring in their children when their longtime girlfriends are turned away.
In speaking to prison officials since the implementation of the policy, what is most clear is that they, and the policy they are tasked with enforcing, are out of step with the lives of the inmates I represent. Most of my clients are in long-term relationships with women who have mothered at least one of their children, but marriage is very uncommon. Many of my clients were raised by their grandmothers or other extended family. Some are products of the foster system. The FDC is trying to implement Leave It to Beaver family rules on a group of men (and a few women) who live in a completely different world.
Marriage rates have gone down for everyone in the past 40 years, but nowhere is the change more striking than with poor men. In the 1970s, the vast majority of men were married, regardless of their income. Men between 30 and 50 in the bottom quartile of earners have seen a decline in the rate of marriage from 86 percent to 50 percent.
I have been doing this work for nearly 10 years, and I cannot think of a single indigent client I have represented who is married. (The same is not true for those clients who have privately retained me.) The facilities that limit visitation to “immediate family” are out of step with the world that most criminal defendants live in.
When the policy first went into effect, I called the FDC on behalf of one of my clients — a man with a 9-year-old son. I was told initially that exceptions might be made on a “case by case basis,” if an inmate had “written proof” that he had no immediate family whatsoever. Speaking to the client’s unit manager, I explained that he was an only child who had no father and his mother could not come see him because she had been diagnosed with emphysema and did not go out.
Who, then, could bring my client’s son, since the child’s mother and my client’s longtime girlfriend could not come in because they had never married? I could prove the mother’s diagnosis and the disability. Would this be adequate? The doctor’s note would have to specify that the mother could not leave the house for any reason: Disability alone was not enough.
Was my client’s father listed on his birth certificate? I was asked. I did not know, I told him honestly, but I suspected that a man’s name was on his birth certificate, though he had failed to play any role in my client’s life. Well, maybe it was time for my client to reach out to his father, the unit manager suggested. They could reestablish a tie and then the father might bring the child to visit. There was not even a hint of irony in his voice.
In the alternative, the cheerful bureaucrat informed me, I could furnish the father’s death certificate. “We want your client to see his kid,” the unit manager insisted. “But he’s gotta do some work to make it happen.”
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ statement on visiting, “The Bureau of Prisons encourages visiting by family, friends and community groups to maintain the morale of the inmate and family members.” This policy is not just a matter of benevolence: Studies show that inmates who receive regular visits during their incarceration are less likely to commit violent crimes when they are released.
With the election of Donald Trump and his nomination of Jeff Sessions as attorney general, we can only expect these policies to become more draconian. Trump, who ran on a “law and order” platform with no expression of interest in prisoner rehabilitation, seemed to have a tin ear for the concerns of the urban poor. Sessions has opposed all types of criminal justice reform, including the rolling back of mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug offenders, which has bipartisan support in Congress.
Having gotten nowhere with the FDC bureaucrats on behalf of my client with the 9-year-old son, the client and I decided to go in a different direction: If you can’t beat them, join them. On a windy Monday morning in November, I met a man from the Philadelphia Marriage License Office in a federal building, a block from the FDC. The federal marshals had brought my client in to meet with FBI agents and prosecutors, but we used the prescheduled meeting for another purpose as well: My client signed a marriage license, thereby preparing to pledge his troth, such as it was, to his longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend, who was also the mother of his son.
Democratic and Republican Party politicians and their mainly utterly politically backward supporters among the general population support this degradation and torture system in the US of POWs in the ‘drug war’. Seen the DP ever address in meaningful and open way ending this excess of incarceration? Not really…. Abuse and torture inside US jails? No problem.
And Leftists, too, carry a lot of blame also for not having created an ‘anti- drug war’ movement through the decades, Lefties being way too afraid of alienating more backward US ‘workers’ by opening themselves up to being labeled as supposed evil coddlers of ‘criminals’ and drug users. As a result, it was mainly the Libertarian Right that moved into the vacuum created by liberal and Left nonparticipation in this movement against the ruling class’s plans to militarize American streets totally, and to militarize foreign countries as well. Silence from the Left.
Libertarian Rightists have led the fight to decriminalize drugs, while the liberals and those nominally more to the Left mainly just sat it out altogether. That situation continues even to this very day. Only Black Lives Matter people address even the least aspect of the misery created by a permanent ‘drug war’ state. They and the Libertarian Right that had the smarts to move on one aspect of these issues, at least.
Case in point to further illustrate what happened here by Left absence from this struggle, is to ask where is the Left denunciation of the US MADE ‘Mexican drug war’ in that country? Not having even talked about it other than only a few very isolated times or two, the Left has allowed the whole issue to be ignored by all, and that allows the Right to strut around claiming that it supposedly is a situation today where Mexicans are destroying the US, rather than the other way around!
‘The Wall’ that needs to be built was a wall to keep US militarization of world society out of Mexico, and the Left failed to open its collective mouths about the matter. The war zone that is much of Mexico today is not on the US population’s radar screen, except with Hispanic US citizens that have relatives living in the US made mess South. The Left dropped the ball.
People should not look to DP hacks like Bernie Sanders or Hillary Clinton to end the excessive jailing of Poor People in the US. They are all mouths and when it comes to action, they only support US government made wars, and are not for actually ending them. They will not raise the issues at all, because they want the votes of those employed as military, cops, jailers, lawyers, production workers at mic facilities, et al. It is not just the Republican Party that has created the increasing abuse of jails and prisons against those they imprison.
Remember Guantanamo? It’s still open. Add to that the lead Democratic Party thugs murdering people using drone warfare. These assassins are not about to help poor families in the US make any easy contact with those of their relatives that are jailed inside US prisons. To the DP-RP political hacks, it means nothing to them..
The Democratic Party hacks are not lesser of 2 evil folk. They are simply just part of the big evil that corporatized US government has grown into. They are not into humanizing the lockup units. They are not going to end police brutality, and they are not going to help the Poor, whether inside the jails, or not. To do this we have to create movement outside their gates. Just Say No to voting or supporting the DP politicians in any way.
None of them are any good.