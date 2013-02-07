January 2017
Volume 30 Number 1
ZMAG MISSION
Z Magazine is an independent monthly magazine founded in 1988. Our mission is to publish in depth articles that critique society's political, economic, social life and institutions. We see the race, class, and gender dimensions of personal life as equally important in understanding current circumstances and as necessary for developing visions and strategies for progressive change.
Commentary
The Supreme Court will be in the hands of reactionaries for many years, with predictable consequences; there will be huge benefits for the very rich—estimated by the Tax Policy Center as a tax cut of over 14 percent for the top 0.1 percent and a substantial cut more generally at the upper end of the income scale, but with virtually no tax relief for others
On one hand, Trump appears to moving closer to traditional Republican party elite positions on big reductions of taxes on corporate-investor elites and on delivering longstanding elite demands to deregulate business; at the same time he appears to be moderating his position with regard to that third top priority of the U.S. neoliberal elite
The 2016 election was only the fourth time in U.S. history that a presidential candidate has lost the popular vote but won the Electoral College, and thus the presidency. And Clinton’s winning margin of more than two million votes is by far the largest of any “losing” candidate.
Trump gives no sign of separating personal business dealings from his upcoming job as president. Far from it, he says “only the crooked media makes this a big deal.”
both Brexit and the Trump “victories” were financed and led by the elite: Brexit was bankrolled by hedge fund billionaires who wanted to free themselves from the regulatory shackles of Europe. Trump’s economic advisers include billionaires from Goldman Sachs and other financial institution
In 2005, Mattis declared, “It’s fun to shoot some people.” That was one year after he oversaw the Battle of Fallujah in Iraq, which began in April 2004,
Although I generally applaud the notion of a national conversation about rape and rape culture, the repeated coverage of the...
In town halls and statehouses across the country, Democratic and Republican officials are doling out $80 billion worth of incentives to businesses every year. The federal government kicks in billions more.
On November 17, Portland’s city council voted on what is likely the strongest land use code language in the country prohibiting all new fossil fuel export infrastructure
Features
This article is an excerpt from Chomsky's book: Hegemony or Survival
On Monday, December 5, close to 1,000 veterans marched to the front lines of the barricades in a symbolic protest. Without question, the gesture was visually striking and significant, but it wasn’t why most of the veterans came to Standing Rock
We should start organizing to make cities powerful bastions of noncooperation, resistance, and protection. Activists and organizations can start demanding in every city that city councils and mayors issue resolutions and statements
There have been nationwide coordinated protests of high school and college students leaving class for the streets; on the 17th, 80 colleges participated in a walkout, using the anti-Trump hashtag #sanctuary campus as their slogan. Mayors across the country have urged calm but more protests are planned.
By Cherise Charleswell
In the most simplistic terms, the feminization of poverty refers to the fact that women represent a disproportionate share of the world’s poor. Further, the feminization of poverty is not only a consequence of lack of income, but is also the result of the deprivation of opportunities and gender biases
Zaps
ECONOMICS - The Union For Radical Political Economics at the Eastern Economic Association will hold its annual conference January 6-8 in Chicago.
Contact: urpe.at.eea@urpe.org; http://urpe.org.
TORTURE/GUANTANAMO - The Witness Against Torture campaign, Fast For Justice 2017, dates are January 8-21, to bring an end to torture and closures of Guantanamo.
Contact: New York Catholic Worker, Attn: Witness Against Torture, 55 East Third Street
HEALTHCARE - Hundreds of activists will meet for a weekend of inspiration and strategy to win single-payer national health insurance at the Single-Payer Strategy Conference in New York, NY, January 13-15, organized by Healthcare -NOW and the Labor Campaign for Single Payer Healthcare.
Contact: https://www.healthcare-now. org/strategy-conference/2017-new-york/; http://www.laborforsinglepayer.org/.
FEMINIST ART - The fifth annual Feminist Art Conference will be held January 19-21, in Toronto.
Contact: torontofac@gmail.com; http://factoronto.org/.
INAUGURATION - ANSWER Coalition and other groups will be descending on Washington, D.C. on January 20 to stage a massive demonstration along Pennsylvania Avenue on Inauguration Day.
Contact: http://www.answercoalition.org/.
LEFT LITERATURE - Finally Got The News: The Printed Legacy of the U.S. Radical Left, 1970-1979 uncovers the hidden legacy of the radical left of the 1970s, a decade when vibrant social movements challenged racism, imperialism, patriarchy and capitalism itself. It uses original printed materials—from pamphlets to posters, flyers to record albums—to tell this politically rich and little-known story. January 26-May 14, in Brooklyn, NY.
Contact: 131 8th Street No. 4; Brooklyn, NY 11215; info@interferencearchive.org; http://interferencearchive.org/
EVOLUTION/RELIGION - February 10-12 will be the annual celebration of Evolution Weekend, intended to demonstrate that religious people from many faiths and locations understand that evolution is sound science and poses no problems for their faith.
Contact: http://www.theclergy letterproject.org/.
MUSIC - The Annual International Folk Alliance Conference & Winter Music Camp will be held February 15-19, in Kansas City, MO.
Contact: 509 Delaware St. #101, Kansas City, MO 64105; 816-221-3655; fa@folk.org; http://www.folkalliance.org/.
BLACK SOLIDARITY - The 22nd Annual Black Solidarity Conference at Yale University will be held February 16-19.
Contact: PO Box 206471, New Haven, CT 06520; http://www.yale.edu/bsc.
PROGRESSIVES - The annual Pennsylvania Progressive Summit will be held February 17-18, in Harrisburg. Hundreds of social justice advocates, labor organizers, legislators, bloggers and grassroots activists will come together to advance progressive policy and build the progressive movement.
Contact: 201 Washington St., #534, Reading PA 19601 ; info@keystoneprogress.org; http://www.paprogressivesummit.net/.
REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH - The Take Root Conference will be held February 24-25, in Norman, OK. The conference aim is to root the fight for reproductive health, rights, and dignity in the struggle for social, racial, political, and economic justice.
Contact: http://take-root.org.
ISRAEL/PALESTINE - Israeli Apartheid Week takes place worldwide in late February and March. See various dates online.
Contact: iawinfo@apartheidweek.org; http://apartheidweek.org/.
LABOR - The Southern Labor Studies Association next conference will take place from March 2-5 in Tampa, FL.
Contact: Southern Labor Studies Association, c/o Department of History, P. O. Box 8795, The College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA 23187-8795; http://southernlaborstudies.org/.
PRISON - The 6th annual Beyond the Bars Conference will take place March 3-5 at Columbia University.
Contact: http://centerforjustice.columbia.edu.
WOMYN - March 8 is International Womyn’s Day. Events are planned worldwide.
Contact: http://www.international womensday.com/.
ARTS - Arts Day is March 9, in Madison, WI. It’s a day of celebrating, networking, learning and speaking up with people who care about Wisconsin’s future.
Contact: PO Box 1054, Madison, WI 53701; 608-255-8316; info@artswisconsin.org; http://www.artswisconsin.org/.
YOUTH POETRY - Louder Than A Bomb National Symposium, the largest youth poetry festival in the world, through March 15-18, in Chicago, hosted by Youth Chicago Authors.
Contact: http://youngchicagoauthors.org.
SOFTWARE - The LibrePlanet conference will be held March 25-26, in Cambridge, MA. LibrePlanet is an annual conference hosted by the Free Software Foundation.
Contact: https://www.libre planet.org/2017/.
YOUNG FEMINIST - The 12th Annual National Young Feminist Leadership Conference will be held March 25-27, in Washington, DC, sponsored by the Feminist Majority Foundation.
Contact: 1600 Wilson Blvd, Suite 801, Arlington, VA 22209; 866-444-3652; nyflc@feminist.org; http://www.feministcampus.org/.
PALESTINE - Al-Awda, The Palestine Right To Return Coalition, will spearhead the National Rally to Support Palestine in Washington, DC, March 26, 2017. This rally will march from the White House to AIPAC’s annual convention.
Contact: http://al-awda.org/.
ABORTION - The CLPP (Civil Liberties and Public Policy) annual conference, From Abortion Rights to Social Justice: Building the Movement for Reproductive Freedom, will take place April 7-9, 2016 at Hampshire College in Amherst, MA.
Contact: Civil Liberties and Public Policy, 893 West Street, Hampshire College, Amherst, MA 01002; 413-559-6976; clpp@hampshire.edu; http://clpp.hampshire.edu/conference.
CANNABIS - The annual National Medical Cannabis Unity Conference will be held April 7-11, in Washington, DC, hosted by Americans For Safe Access and others.
Contact: 202-857-4272; info@safeaccessnow.org; http://www.safeaccessnow.org/.
ANARCHIST/BOOKFAIR - The 9th Humboldt Anarchist Book Fair will be held April 29, in Arcata, CA.
Contact: http://www.humboldtgrassroots.com.
BLACK WOMEN - Black Women’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission will be April 29-30: One Year Anniversary Of The Black Women’s Truth And Reconciliation Commission.
Contact: Black Women’s Blutprint, P.O. Box 24713, Brooklyn, NY 11202; 347-533-9102;info@blackwomensblueprint.org; http://www.black womensblueprint .org/tribunal.html.